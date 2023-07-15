PM Andrew Holness Gets Free Corn from St Elizabeth Farmer and Tells the Whole World about It

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was so delighted with receiving an entire bushel of free corn from a farmer in St Elizabeth, that he took to his social media pages to tell the entire world about it.
The Prime Minister shared a photo of himself grinning from ear to ear as he received the corn, which he attested to being one of his favourite foods and praised the farmers of St Elizabeth for being thoughtful and kind.
“Some of the kindest people I know are from St Elizabeth and I’m not saying that because some of my roots are here. Blessings to Fitzy who made sure I had a generous supply of one of my favorite foods!🌽” he captioned the post.
Holness, who seldom responds to comments on Instagram appeared to be so pleased with the corn, that he readily agreed with a chef who remarked: “When visiting St. Elizabeth, home of my sister, aunts , grandmother, cousins , uncle , you will never leave with😂👏out provisions.”
“I can attest to that!” was the PM’s triumphant response.
While some commenters used the opportunity to rebuke the Prime Minister for what they said was their displeasure with his stewardship of the country, others joined him in celebrating the generousity they pointed out that the people of St. Elizabeth are known for.
“Once anyone come to our place we will not allow you to go home empty handed,” one lady reminded, while another added: “That’s so true I have a guy I buy fruits from and he gives away more than I buy, most times I have to refuse…they’re the kindest people❤️.
Another woman joined in pointing out that the people of St. Elizabeth are well-known for always adding that “little extra”.
“There is no lie about that, the kind and warm people are from St Elizabeth. Nain, Littist (I hope my spelling is correct) Junction these are the area my dad is from. You will ask for one thing and you get a whole basket,” she said.
“I can say this is so true. You never go to that parish and leave there empty handed. They will also bring it to you,” another said while another woman added: “I totally agree with you. St. Elizabeth really have the kindest and caring set of people.”
Others noted that it was rural people in general who are kind, and that generosity was not limited to the southern Jamaica parish.
“Prime minister country people are givers especially st Elizabeth people,” one woman said.
By Alecia Leon