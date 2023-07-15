Jamaican Police Claim Victory over Gunmen in Thursday Gunfight!

Thursday July 13, seems to have been an extremely active day for Jamaica’s Joint Anti-Gang Taskforce, or otherwise, a bad day for men involved in gun crimes and other illegal activities.In a statement announcing their recent victories, the police said that both they and the Jamaica Defence Force “
remain committed to ridding communities of guns, gangs, and gunmen.
In addition to nabbing a 17 year old top-tier member of a gang and miscreant, and swooping down on members of the “Only The Family (OTF)” Gang in St James, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported that an unidentified man was fatally shot and a firearm was seized during a confrontation with members of the Joint Anti-Gang Taskforce in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Thursday.
The firearm – a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol – was found with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition.
However, two other men who were allegedly involved in the gunfight, galloped off without leaving any trace, according to the cops.
“The Johnson Pen community is known to be frequented by gang members associated with the One Order Gang. The security forces will continue operations in Johnson Town and adjoining communities,” the police said.
By Alecia Leon