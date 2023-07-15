Sandals Resorts’ Adam Stewart in mourning after wife Jill dies

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart, is mourning the loss of his wife Jill who died this morning.
Jill, who was a fitness instructor had been battling cancer, after being diagnosed with the disease more than a year ago.
“It is almost unimaginable that it has come to this. Still, with unbearable grief and a broken heart, I let you know that my wife Jill, the love of my life, my best friend of 28 years, and mother of our three wonderful children passed away peacefully and surrounded by love. From the moment we received her terrible diagnosis a little more than a year ago, Jill was certain she wanted to share her journey, our family’s journey, wherever it led,” Stewart shared on his Twitter page shortly after midday today.
“Opening herself to this community was brave and generous. Just like Jill. She remained deeply touched by your words of comfort and she hoped her story would serve to impact and protect others in the pursuit of prevention. Time with the ones you love is what life is all about. Jill believed this to her core and told us so time and time again. She fought harder than anything I have ever seen and never ever gave up.
Stewart said that his deceased wife’s story will be one of courage, strength, and grace. He also thanked the public and well-wishers for their support.
“We are shattered to begin this new journey without her but the love she left us will be our guide. To our beautiful Jilly, you taught us the true meaning of selfless love and we will love you forever. On behalf of my family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking part in our story,” he noted.
“Your support and encouragement have been one of the most sacred things we have ever experienced. We are deeply aware and forever grateful for your time. It is everything. Thoughts, prayers and condolences may be sent to: WithLove@JillStewartFamily.com With Love, Adam and Family,” he added.