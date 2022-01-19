Patrice Roberts Goes Viral with “Mind My Business”

Soca singer Patrice Roberts has scored a viral international hit with the song Mind My Business.

Musicians Michelle Williams of Destiny Child’s and Chilli of TLC are among those who have taken to social media in support of the song’s chorus about drinking water and minding one’s business.

The song has become a go-to song of choice for influencers on Instagram reels and TikTok.

Roberts has taken to social media to express her gratitude for the support the single has been receiving.

Mind My Business is featured on the soca compilation Happy Papi Riddim.