Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion Collab set to drop Friday

A new song by Shenseea and Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to drop this Friday (Jan. 21).

Both Megan and Shenseea shared the artwork for their track via their Instagram pages. The single is titled Lick.

Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY! @theestallion #shenyengz #hotties- Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion wrote.

This is the first time a Jamaican female artiste has collaborated with Meg Thee Stallion. Meg previously collaborated with Popcaan on the song Intercourse in 2020.

Since the announcement, the collab has been generating a lot of buzz on social media including from celebs and fans. Actress Taraji P. Henson commentED that she is “patiently waiting” for the single’s release.