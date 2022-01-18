Masicka Spends 5th Week in Top10 with Debut Album

Dancehall artiste Masicka is spending his fifth week in the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with his debut project 438.

The album which premiered at number 2 on the chart, is sitting in the number 9 position this week.

438 was released on December 3 and quickly trended on social media and streaming platform YouTube.

The project is also in the number 7 position on Amazon’s New Releases Reggae chart.

The much-talked-about, 16-track set was released on December 3 via Genahsyde/1syde Records.