Passengers on flight from UK in quarantine

The passengers who arrived in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon are in quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours.

Officials of various agencies including the Ministry of Health were on hand at the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, to process them. They were then taken by JUTC buses to various hotels.

The 302 passengers arrived hours after the Jamaican Government banned all passenger flights from the UK into Jamaica. Two other flights that were scheduled to arrive today have been cancelled.

The Ministry of Health said the passengers are in quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours. During that times they will do tests for COVID-19. Those who return positive tests will be isolated and those with negative tests will be allowed to leave to continue the minimum 14 days in quarantine.

The Ministry says it is arranging to repatriate residents of the UK who are here.

More than 40 countries have banned flights from the UK where a more infectious strain of the coronavirus has been found. It has led to an historic rise in cases in England.