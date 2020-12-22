Zagga Teams Up with Chimney Records on the Style A Style Riddim

Recording artiste Zagga has teamed up yet again with Chimney Records on a brand new track titled “Weh Yah Deal Wid.” The track was officially released on November 28, 2020 and has been performing well so far.

“So far, the reviews have been great. What I’ve been hearing mostly is “yuh find it again TRiBE.” I don’t really have many expectations, I just put in the work and let it do what it does,” the artiste expressed. The track is featured on the Style A Style Riddim, which is graced by other acts such as Jahmiel, Konshens, Moyann, Tarrus Riley and Teejay.

The high energy Dancehall track includes a catchy hook that makes for an easy and enjoyable listen.

“This song just kinda flowed, it’s very very catchy and easy to digest. The making of this song was just about me finding punches after punches to keep the people entertained while listening,” the artiste highlighted. Not the first project with the label, Zagga has also worked with Chimney Records on a host of past hit riddims such as Rising Sun, Tropical Escape, Aircraft and Happy Hour, among others.

“I connected with Chimney back in 2012; at the time, we were discussing management,” the artiste explained.

Prior to “Weh Yah Deal Wid”, Zagga’s most recent releases were “Worry Dem” and the popular single “Jamaica Wah Gwaan” featuring Reggae artiste Kabaka Pyramid. He is also known for other tracks such as “Keep Calm”, “Good Vibes Only”, “What’s The Problem” and Bumpy Ride.” He also released “The Isolation Project”, an 9 track album which focuses on topics and issues related to the lockdown and quarantine periods in 2020, brought on by the ongoing global pandemic.

More is on the horizon for Zagga, with new music in the works, including the accompanying music video for “Weh Yah Deal Wid.”

“In the near future, you can expect projects upon projects. The TRiBE never stops working so just expect greatness,” the artiste said.

“Weh Yah Deal Wid” can be purchased and streamed via major digital platforms online.