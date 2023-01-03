Over JMD 90-Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Norman Manley International Airport

The Narcotics Police in Kingston are conducting a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the seizure of twelve pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport on Monday, January 2.
According to reports, at about 7:00 a.m., Anomalies were discovered on luggage headed for the United States of America during standard security checks.
The illicit drug with an estimated street value of $600,000 was discovered following a search of the bags. A manhunt was launched, and the suspect was arrested in the Kingston 6 area.
He was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaching the Dangerous Drug Act, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.