Businessman Arrested and Charged with Unauthorised Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Ammunition

Businessman Arrested and Charged: Twenty-eight-year-old Ricardo Downer, a businessman of West Gate Hills, St. James has been arrested and charged with Unauthorised Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Ammunition following an incident on Monday, January 02.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:20 p.m., a joint police/military team was conducting a Vehicular Check Point operation along Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish. One Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar driven by Downer was signalled to stop. He complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges.
Downer was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalized.