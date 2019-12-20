Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Three females were arrested by detectives assigned to the Narcotics Police Division, following the seizure of approximately seven pounds of cocaine, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, on Thursday, December 19.

According to police reports, about 11:45 a.m., a police canine alerted its handler to two suitcases which were later traced to the three women who had checked in to board a flight to Atlanta in the United States.

The women, as well as, the luggage were searched and cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,225,000 was found hidden in the suitcases.

All three women were subsequently arrested.