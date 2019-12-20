Police Investigating Double Murder in St Thomas

Police Searching for a Gunman responsible for shooting death of another man in Highgate, St Mary
Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): The St Thomas Police are currently investigating the shooting deaths of two men, in Llandewy on Thursday night, December 19.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

According to reports from the Yallahs police, about 8:50 p.m,  both men were standing along the road with a female, when armed men approached and opened gunfire hitting them, before escaping in a waiting motor vehicle.

The woman managed to escape without being harmed.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, both injured men were transported to hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

The police reportedly recovered several 9mm and 5.56mm  spent casings from the scene.

