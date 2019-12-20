12-Year-Old Alexia Campbell Missing

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Alexia Campbell Missing 12-year-old Alexia Campbell of Williams Crescent, Kingston 11, has been missing since Wednesday, December 18.

Alexia is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 4 inches tall.

Alexia was last seen home at about 8:00 a.m., wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexia Campbell is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police Station at (876) 923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small
The Political Biography of Toraino Beckford – “Try something New Jamaica ”
One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6
Crime: 1-Y-O Battles For Life As Father Shot Dead In Kingston
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested
