Orlando Williamson Missing, from Kingston

The Papine Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find 35-year-old Orlando Williamson of Berta Lane, Kintyre, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Saturday, June 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

Reports are that Williamson was last seen in his community about 3:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.