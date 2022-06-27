Teen Mom Shot Dead in Denham Town, St Andrew

A teenage mother was shot dead at her home in Denham Town, St Andrew last night.

Dead is 18-year-old Devanese Nelson, also called “Pinky”.

Reports are that Nelson was at the home of her 2-month-old child’s father when explosions were heard around 11:00 .p.m.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Nelson was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Following the incident, two men have since been listed as persons of interest.

The men being sought are Eric Murdock, also known as ‘Brando,’ the father of Nelson’s child, and Tevin Cross, both of Water Street, Denham Town addresses.

The Denham Town Police are urging Murdock and Cross to turn themselves in by 5 p.m. today.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police Station at 876-948-6448 or Crime Stop at 311.

