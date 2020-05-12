Opinion: Returning Jamaicans and COVID-19

Three of the people who returned to Jamaica on that flight last week Wednesday have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Do you remember there were some people here who were bawling out “Bring them in” and “Government wicked,” because Jamaica did not immediately reopen its borders to let in some stranded Jamaicans who were appealing to come home. Those must now be hanging their heads in shame and at the same time thanking the authorities for working out the proper protocols including arranging quarantine facilities for all coming in.

Three have tested positive and there are other test results waiting.

Even three people, let loose out there with COVID-19 could spread it to dozens of people. Thank God that didn’t happen.,

The 122 who came in last week Wednesday are being kept in quarantine in Government facilities paid for by the people of Jamaica. They are the first of 300 to come in and that cost has been put at $64 million, not counting the cost of the health and security personnel and logistics involved in taking them from the airport and ensuring their monitoring in 14 days.

Let us welcome all these and other Jamaicans coming in and thank God the right thing was done.

Georgiana White