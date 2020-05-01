One Escapee Recaptured, 2 Still on the Run

Police are still searching for two of five men who escaped custody at the May Pen lock-up, Thursday morning, April 30.

Two of the men were quickly arrested close to the station. Police yesterday afternoon named the three who were on the run.

However, reports are that one has been recaptured.

He has been identified as Agasious Robinson, 27 of Rocky Point, Clarendon who was charged with Burglary.

Still on the run are: Jubani Dyer, 25, of Denbigh, Clarendon who was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Colin Bailey, 18, of Bucknor, Clarendon who was charged with Rape.

During a routine check of the lock-up by officers on duty about 4:30 a.m., Thursday it was discovered that five prisoners had escaped by removing an extraction fan in the facility.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jubani Dyer and Colin Bailey, to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded of their responsibility to report the whereabouts of fugitives as it is a criminal offense to harbor them.

 

