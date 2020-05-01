Police Seek Public’s Assistance to Identify Decomposing Body Found in St. Andrew

Detectives from the St. Andrew North Police Division are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the partially burnt decomposing body of a man that was found in bushes on Dustry Road in Irish Town, St. Andrew on Monday, January 20.

The body is of dark complexion, medium build, is about 182 centimetres (6 feet ) tall and was clad in a blue shorts.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that about 6:15 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them. On their arrival, it was seen lying on its back. The scene was processed and it was removed to the morgue.

Anyone who may be able to assist the Police to identify the body is being asked to contact the Irish Town Police at 876-944-8242, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.