One Dead, Several Injured in Five Vehicle Collision in Flankers, St James

One man is now dead, and several other persons injured, following their involvement in a five vehicle collisions along a section of the Flankers main road, in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday night.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Reports are that about 9:30pm, the now-deceased was travelling in motor vehicle along a section of the Flankers main road, when he was involved in an accident with four other vehicle.
He sustained injuries and died on the spot, while several other persons received serious injuries and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were treated and admitted.