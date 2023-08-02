Popular Chef Murdered in Trelawny

The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the death of a popular chef, who was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community of Water Lane, Falmouth, Trelawny, on Monday morning, July 31.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kemar Williams, otherwise called ‘Soupy’ , also of Water Lane.
Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 1:10am, Williams was sitting in his Mazda Premacy Motor car along the roadway in Water Lane, when he was ambushed and shot by unknown assailants.
He managed to drive from the location, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.