One dead, multiple people injured in California church shooting

California church shooting
California church shooting
One person has been arrested after a shooting took place at a church on El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, Orange County.
Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP

One person was dead and several others injured during a shooting took place at a California church on Sunday, cops said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Orange County responded to a report of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on El Toro Road in Laguna Woods at around 2 p.m. local time.

The sheriff’s department said that churchgoers subdued the shooter and hogtied him with extension cords. The shooter was in custody and they have obtained two handguns that they believe he used in the shooting.

At least one person has died and several others were left injured. Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP
At least one person has died and several others were left injured.
Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP

“Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter. “All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene.”

It was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive may have been.

The incident takes place one day after a white supremacist killed 10 people during a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

It was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive may have been. Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP
It was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive may have been.
Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP

 

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com