Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to ‘free world’

Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to ‘free world’
Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to ‘free world’
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk said "the Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world." AP
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk said “the Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world.”
AP

JERUSALEM — A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War.

Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at the Jerusalem International Writers Festival.

“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.

Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbor, has taken in over three million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion in late February. Warsaw has called for tough international sanctions against Russia.

“Nobody could imagine that this war would be so cruel so anachronistic and this war brings to mind the horrible images of World War Two,” she said.

Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2018 for her 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob,” about a Jewish mystic and sect leader named Jacob Frank.

Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses with her book “The Books of Jacob” during a press conference in Jerusalem. AP
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses with her book “The Books of Jacob” during a press conference in Jerusalem.
AP

 

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com