Megan Thee Stallion got nearly naked for Billboards 2022 performance

She gave “Something For Thee Hotties.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had fans drooling thanks to her 2022 Billboard performance in which she showcased her twerking talents while rocking a scintillating one-piece. The artist had just won the Billboard Award for Top Rap Female Artist at the ceremony, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 27-year-old “Body” singer — real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — kicked off the unbridled performance with a racy rendition of her new girl-power anthem “Plan B.” During the hot number, she sported a form-fitting one-piece with skimpy geometric cutouts that left little to the imagination. An itsy bitsy back thong silhouette and sleek black lace-up boots completed the smoldering ensemble — which was all custom Mugler, according to a recent Instagram post from the singer.

Interestingly, many fans have speculated that “Plan B” was a diss track aimed at her ex, Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. However, the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter that she was “just venting Abt experiences I’ve had in relationships I’ve been in the past.”

The performance resonated with female fans with one supporter tweeting, “when megan thee stallion said ‘poppin plan b’s cause i ain’t planned to be stuck with ya’ i think all of us girls have felt that at some point in our lives.’”

Things heated up during the Houston native’s performance of her Dua Lipa collaboration “Sweetest Pie,” in which which the “WAP” collaborator was joined by backup dancers in black bodysuits and trousers while flames spouted from the stage. It was during this number that Megan Thee Stallion displayed her world-famous twerking skills, prompting a hilarious reaction from Elle King in the crowd.

Other memorable moments from the evening included Doja Cat rocking an NSFW topless gown, a jaw-dropping Michael Jackson tribute by Maxwell and Travis Scott performing publicly for the first time since last December’s Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 concertgoers.

SOURCE: New york post