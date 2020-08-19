Nomination Day Largely Incident-Free

The Police are reporting that nomination day, Tuesday, August 18 was largely incident-free.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake, head of the JCF’s Srategic Operations Portfolio, said Police personnel were deployed as early as 8:00 a.m. to secure Nomination Centres and ensure this stage of the electoral process is conducted in a peaceful manner.

He noted that “….the day’s activities have largely gone according to the plans of the security forces. We held a strong presence in all divisions, but we also commend the candidates and their supporters for maintaining discipline and complying with our orders.”

DCP Blake also noted that the post-nomination day activities would include a review of the media protocols surrounding the upcoming polls, citing an incident in which a member of the electronic media was briefly detained after he entered a nomination centre—a violation of the agreed rules.

He also reiterated the need for persons to use the roadways safely, following at least one incident in which persons travelling in a motorcade were involved in a vehicular crash.

He said the JCF is committed to facilitating an election that is free, fair and free from fear, and urged all citizens to express their political views with respect and to report all incidents of electoral wrong-doing.

­