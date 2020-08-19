Update: 62-Year-Old Missing Person Found

Sixty-two-year-old Adlyn Smith a vendor of Blackwoods district, Thompson Town, Clarendon who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 18 has been located.

She is said to be at a medical facility.

