Update: 62-Year-Old Missing Person Found

Sixty-two-year-old Adlyn Smith a vendor of Blackwoods district, Thompson Town, Clarendon who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 18 has been located.
She is said to be at a medical facility.
Sixty-two-year-old Adlyn Smith a vendor of Blackwoods district, Thompson Town, Clarendon who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 18 has been located.
She is said to be at a medical facility.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us