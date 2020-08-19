Man Charged With Larceny From The Person

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Investigators from the Kingston Central Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident that took place at the intersection of Princess Street and Barry Street in Kingston on Monday, August 17.

Charged with Larceny from the Person is 23-year-old Kevon Rankine of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 1:40 p.m., the complainant was standing at the mentioned location with her cellular phone in her pocket. Rankine grabbed the cellular phone and ran off. An On-duty Municipal Police witnessed the incident and gave chase. The accused was caught with the cellular phone in his possession.

He was taken into custody where he was charged. His court date is to be finalised.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....