Man Charged With Larceny From The Person

Investigators from the Kingston Central Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident that took place at the intersection of Princess Street and Barry Street in Kingston on Monday, August 17.

Charged with Larceny from the Person is 23-year-old Kevon Rankine of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 1:40 p.m., the complainant was standing at the mentioned location with her cellular phone in her pocket. Rankine grabbed the cellular phone and ran off. An On-duty Municipal Police witnessed the incident and gave chase. The accused was caught with the cellular phone in his possession.

He was taken into custody where he was charged. His court date is to be finalised.