Ninjaman Goes Viral For His Hilarious Antics In This Old Interview

The real bad man Don Gorgon, dancehall artiste Ninjaman is making the rounds on social media today as several clips from an old interview on TVJ’s Exposure with television journalist Emily Crooks have resurfaced.

It was the aftermath of the very public exchange at Sting 2002 when Ninja turned over his ‘real’ unlicensed Glock pistol to the cops. While the interview was mostly consumed with conversations about that incident in particular and calls for gun amnesty, there were other sections that were just downright hilarious.

The interview was a struggle for Crooks for many reasons; one was her failure in getting the deejay to address her by her correct name rather than ‘girlfriend’, ‘dah girl yah,’ and ‘baby love.’

It was such a task for her that at one point she had to ask the dancehall veteran if he was high; “Are you clean, did you smoke anything this morning,” she pried.

The unapologetic Ninjaman clapped back, “Mi smoke weed! You have a problem wid dat?”

This only led the straight-shooting journalist to capitalize on the remark and further ask where he gets his weed and if he plants his own. Well, this is when he outright called her an informer and told her that her man probably doesn’t like her.

It was the answer to this next question that shone some light on an untold story in Dancehall culture. Not many are keen on the details of what happens after carelessly playing the esteemed gyallis role for a while. Emily asked, “How many children do you have?” Ninja slyly responded, “23 … and 22 baby modda. I was batting careful, I’m a good cricketer.”

By 2012, he had fathered another 6 kids, bringing to the total to 29 children with 28 women, according to an interview he did with the Jamaica Observer.

Un-swerved by his antics Emily retorted, “If you were batting careful, how did you manage to have 23 children with 2…” an impatient Ninja cut her off, “Because I lick all a di runs dem, I neva out fi ducks.”

The then 36-year-old said he’s been making babies since he was 15 years old but he’s no fool, he doesn’t talk to broke girls. “Mi mek sure mi nu talk to oman weh too poor yuh nuh. Mi talk to oman weh can mind all me tuh.”

He admits that 23 kids are a lot to take on all by himself, so his baby mothers must be able to take the load off when he is unable to provide. “Yuh tink mi a go tief fi please nu baddy?” he said hammering in his point.

The feisty banter continued with the two, when he would diverge from questions Crooks would call him out, even referring to him as an “alibutton” (to work foolishly without pay) but the silver-tongued deejay hit her back with, “yeh work fi nuttn but if yuh check mi pocket it have een sum’n.”

The recent clips have brought a flood of attention on the now 54-year-old, whose real name is Desmond Ballentine. Ninja and one of his sons were sentenced to life in prison for murder in December 2017.

The former Exposure host is now present-day Attorney-at-Law, Emily Shields and she is quite aware of her now ‘trending’ status.

She posted a screenshot on Instagram of her name holding down the 5th spot on a Trends for You list. She also posted a few clips of what has now become the infamous interview on her page revealing that she had never actually seen the taping with Ninjaman.

One of her caption read, “Reeeel infaama- Emily Emily Emily. I have never ever seen this interview. The news and current affairs programme I hosted at the time, #Exposure was live TV. The interview has resurfaced. Emily vs Ninja Man. Reel infaama vs Original Front Teet Gold Teet Don Gorgon. Neva fraid a him.”

Nonetheless, followers and fans alike had a field day laughing their butts off today.

“Yo this interview is so lit mi laugh till mi cry watching all of it,” said one. “This interview jus keeps on getting better ,” added another

Watch the full episode of Ninja Man’s 2003 interview on Exposure below.

Source: Dancehallmag