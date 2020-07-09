Five Arrested in Connection to Pop Smoke’s Murder

Five arrests have been made in connection with the February 2020 death of Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Three of the people arrested are adult males and two are juvenile males. Police have not announced any other information or suspected motives.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a suspected home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California.

The rapper was 20 years old.

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape Meet the Woo 2 less than two weeks before his death.

His posthumous debut Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was issued on July 3.