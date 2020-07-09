Five Arrested in Connection to Pop Smoke’s Murder

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Five arrests have been made in connection with the February 2020 death of Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Three of the people arrested are adult males and two are juvenile males. Police have not announced any other information or suspected motives.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a suspected home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California.

The rapper was 20 years old.

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape Meet the Woo 2 less than two weeks before his death.

His posthumous debut Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was issued on July 3.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....