Charged for Murdering Uncle over $2000

A St Mary teen has been charged for the murder of his uncle in the parish.

Charged is eighteen-year-old Lamar Hunter otherwise called ‘Toby’, of Dry River district, Annotto Bay, St. Mary. He was charged following a dispute with his uncle in his community on Sunday, July 5.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Omar Morlock, otherwise called ‘Scar’, of Dry River district, Annotto Bay in St. Mary.

Reports are that Hunter was at home when a dispute developed between him and Morlock after Morlock accused him of stealing $2,000. Hunter left the house and was walking along the roadway when Morlock followed him. Hunter then used a knife to stab Morlock in the chest. He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hunter was subsequently arrested and a knife taken from him. He was charged with murder on Wednesday, July 8.