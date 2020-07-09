St Ann Gets New Mayor

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie (center), knocks elbows with new Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart  (left) and Minority Leader in the Council, Winston Brown.

This was following the appointment of Stewart as Mayor and Chairman of the SAMC this morning. Stewart replaces Councillor Michael Belnavis who resigned the office as Mayor. Belnavis was not at the meeting this morning and remains Councillor for the Ocho Rios Divison.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....