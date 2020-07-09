St Ann Gets New Mayor

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie (center), knocks elbows with new Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart (left) and Minority Leader in the Council, Winston Brown.

This was following the appointment of Stewart as Mayor and Chairman of the SAMC this morning. Stewart replaces Councillor Michael Belnavis who resigned the office as Mayor. Belnavis was not at the meeting this morning and remains Councillor for the Ocho Rios Divison.