Night Club Proprietor and 17 Others Charged For Various Breaches

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
A nightclub proprietor and 17 others were charged for various breaches
following a joint operation with members of the St. Mary Police Proactive Investigation Unit and
the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch on Friday, October 30.

Reports are that about 11:30 p.m. lawmen were on operation in Boscobel, St. Mary when they
went to a nightclub where an event was being held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management
Act (DRMA). A total of 150 persons were searched as well as 23 vehicles located on the
premises.

Investigations revealed that the establishment was not a registered business, nor did the owner
possess a night club licence or a spirit licence. He has been identified as 41-year-old Kumar
Brown, otherwise called ‘Marlon’, of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine and he has been charged for
breaches of the DRMA, operating without a nightclub licence and operating without a spirit
licence.

Seventeen additional persons were also charged for breaches of the DRMA; a foreign national
was among those arrested and is also charged under the Quarantine Act.

One motor vehicle, a motor cycle and half pound of ganja was also seized during the incident.

The court date for Kumar Brown is being finalised.

