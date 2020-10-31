Night Club Proprietor and 17 Others Charged For Various Breaches

A nightclub proprietor and 17 others were charged for various breaches

following a joint operation with members of the St. Mary Police Proactive Investigation Unit and

the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch on Friday, October 30.

Reports are that about 11:30 p.m. lawmen were on operation in Boscobel, St. Mary when they

went to a nightclub where an event was being held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management

Act (DRMA). A total of 150 persons were searched as well as 23 vehicles located on the

premises.

Investigations revealed that the establishment was not a registered business, nor did the owner

possess a night club licence or a spirit licence. He has been identified as 41-year-old Kumar

Brown, otherwise called ‘Marlon’, of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine and he has been charged for

breaches of the DRMA, operating without a nightclub licence and operating without a spirit

licence.

Seventeen additional persons were also charged for breaches of the DRMA; a foreign national

was among those arrested and is also charged under the Quarantine Act.

One motor vehicle, a motor cycle and half pound of ganja was also seized during the incident.

The court date for Kumar Brown is being finalised.