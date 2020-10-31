Teen Dies from Gunshot Wound in St. Catherine

Detectives assigned to the Portmore Police in St. Catherine are probing the

death of 16-year-old Jaden Morrison of Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, A student at one of Kingston’s top High Schools died from a gunshot wound he received on Friday, October 30.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., Jaden and four other boys were at a house in Caribbean Estate

when a firearm was discharged and Jaden was shot. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital

where he was pronounced dead.

The firearm allegedly belonged to the father of one of the other boys.

Investigations are ongoing.