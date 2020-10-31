Burna Boy addresses Police Brutality in Nigeria on new single

Burna Boy has released a new song called “20:10:20.”

The track addresses the recent uprisings in Nigeria, where protestors and police have clashed over police brutalities perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The title is a reference to what is now known as the Lekki Massacre.

Nigerian security forces fired on two gatherings of protestors on October 20 near the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos; at the time, Amnesty International reported that 12 protestors had been killed. On October 28, Amnesty released a statement decrying government attempts to cover up the details of the massacre.

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate,” Burna Boy tweeted on October 23. “I’ve seen a lot of Violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me.” On the new song, the African artist mourns the protestors and condemns the Nigerian government.

Burna Boy released his latest album Twice as Tall in August.

He used his recent appearance on the BET Hip Hop Awards to call for an end to police brutality while performing his song “Monsters You Made.”