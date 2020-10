Dancehall superstar Busy Signal has been featured on American R&B singer Omarion’s latest album, The Kinection.

Busy joins the American singer on a song called Goddess. The album was released yesterday, October 30.

Omarion has been having a Dancehall connection in recent times, having posting himself on social media listening and singing to a number of Dancehall songs from artistes such as Squash.

This is Omarion’s sixth studio album and will be the soundtrack for a docuseries for a behind the scenes look into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour.