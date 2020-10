After joining OnlyFans, Dancehall Artiste Macka Diamond is now launching a fashion line.

Dubbed ‘Si Mee Mackadoucious’, the venture is a collaboration with Jamaican-born fashion designer Rosemarie Macklin.

Macklin, who is the daughter of late producer Glen Brown, operates a boutique in Montelago Village, Lake Las Vegas.

The deejay has been flaunting pieces from the fall collection online and is promising customers “style, class and sophistication”

Most recently, another Other Jamaican entertainer, launched her brand of clothing, Gracie Noir.