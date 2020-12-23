NHT Contributions Refund Application available online only

Jamaica News: The National Housing Trust, (NHT), wishes to advise its customers that as of January 2021, applications for contributions refund will ONLY be accessible online.

As we continue to prioritise the safety of our staff and customers, we will no longer be accepting applications in-person, at any of our locations.

Customers may apply for their refunds via our website www.nht.gov.jm, and also via our mobile app, ‘NHT Online’, which is available in both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

We use this opportunity to remind customers making queries that our representatives are available via ‘webchat’ on our website. You may also engage us via our social media channels; via email at [email protected] or through calling our customer contact centre at 876-929-6500 or 888-225-5648.

NHT apologise for any inconvenience caused.

