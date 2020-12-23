Man in $2-B drug bust identified

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The airport employee who was arrested in a massive two-billion dollar drug bust at the Norman Manley Airport has been slapped with several charges related to cocaine.

He is Kimaulay Hoyles, of Patrick City, St Andrew.

Hoyles has been charged with possession of, dealing in, attempting to export, trafficking in and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He was held at the airport after Narcotics Police found 239 packages of cocaine in his car. Police said the packages weighed 611 pounds (about 278 kilograms) and had a street valued in the United States, where they were destined, of J$2 billion.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....