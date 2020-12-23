Man in $2-B drug bust identified

Jamaica News: The airport employee who was arrested in a massive two-billion dollar drug bust at the Norman Manley Airport has been slapped with several charges related to cocaine.

He is Kimaulay Hoyles, of Patrick City, St Andrew.

Hoyles has been charged with possession of, dealing in, attempting to export, trafficking in and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He was held at the airport after Narcotics Police found 239 packages of cocaine in his car. Police said the packages weighed 611 pounds (about 278 kilograms) and had a street valued in the United States, where they were destined, of J$2 billion.