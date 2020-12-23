Watch out for fraud using point of sale machines

Jamaica News: Police are reminding the public to be mindful of fraudulent activities involving Point of Sale (POS) machines. The Fraud Squad says in recent weeks, there has been an increase in the reports of business operators losing their POS machines to criminals. Business operators and customers are asked to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Here are a few tips to help you:

 

Business Operators

  1. Do not leave POS machine unattended
  2. Do not give POS machines to customers without paying attention
  3. Verify that the machine belongs to the business before using it

 

Customers

  1. Sign up with your financial institutions to get alert on transactions
  2. Check receipts after transactions to ensure the POS cost in correct
  3. Always keep credit/debit card in your line of sight

 

The Police are urging citizens to report any fraudulent transactions to Fraud Squad at (876)971-3346, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

