Musical Feast in Honour of Respected Church Organist the Late Clover Pearl Marshall-Jarrett, PHD

Acclaimed Church Organist in the Caribbean for over six decades, the late Dr Clover Pearl Marshall-Jarrett will be honoured with a special Musical Feast.
The event; which will be held on, March 24,
2023, is being celebrated on her 86th birthday. She went on to be with the Lord in April 2016. Her husband, Rev Dr Harry Jarrett, a Minister of the Jamaica Baptist Union, predeceased her in July 2015.
The 3-hour function; which is scheduled to begin at 7PM Jamaica time, will highlight traditional hymns and songs which were favourites of the deceased, reading of Scriptures and special acknowledgements from the Ministry of Education, Guidance and Counselling Unit, Jamaica Baptist Women’s Federation, Caribbean Baptist Women’s Union among others. Mrs Heather Dawn Jarrett-Thane, the first child, will give recollections of her late Mom along with a Scripture lesson to be read by adopted son Rohan Martin, who resides in the UK.
Apart from being a Minister’s wife and an acclaimed pianist, organist and choir conductor mainly in the Baptist denomination in Jamaica and the Caribbean for over 60 years, this illustrious and well-respected Woman of God was involved in many professional areas to include being a Registered Nurse, Midwife, Public Health Nurse, Nursing Educator, Nursing Administrator, Counselling Psychologist, Education Officer for the Guidance and Counselling Unit, Ministry of Education, first nursing educator in Jamaica and the Caribbean, Florence Nightingale Scholarship awardee to study Advanced Nursing Education at Surrey University/Royal School of Nursing, UK, she was in the first set of Guidance Counsellors to be trained by the Government of Jamaica, first project director of the Reduction in Teenage Pregnancy Project in Jamaica funded by WHO and first project director of the Canadian Licensed Practical Nursing Programme in the island of Jamaica. Her motivational speeches have resonated far and wide among all age groups covering areas but not limited to leadership, marriage and family counselling, parenting, drug abuse, epidemiology, conflict management, dispute resolution, human sexuality, puberty, etc.
Her Church and civic related involvement were President of the Jamaica Baptist Women’s
Federation, JBWF, sat on the JBWF Executive for over 30 years, Treasurer of the Caribbean Baptist Women’s Union for over 12 years, served as Deacon of the Kitson Town and Phillippo Circuits of Baptist Churches, lay preacher of the JBU and former Youth Director of the St Mary and St Ann Chapters of the Jamaica Red Cross. Dr Jarrett was instrumental in leading a delegation of 20 Red Crossers from St Mary to the Cayman Islands in the 1980s where the team was involved in Red Cross-related activities.
Of significance is the national Badge of Honour (BH/L) award from the Government of Jamaica presented to Dr Clover Jarrett in October 2010 for long, faithful and dedicated service to the public service in the Ministries of Health and Education spanning 40 years.
Main Performer will be Mezzo-Soprano Mrs Christine Powell Thomas, a Jamaican who resides in the USA and daughter of acclaimed Church Organist and Music Educator Mrs Paula Powell. Other specially invited performers are Opera Singer Mrs Dawn-Marie Virtue-James along with soloists Mrs Corrine Fraser, Mrs Rose-Marie Bruce-Lee and Mrs Faith Livingston. International Concert Pianist Rev Dr Huntley Brown and muchadmired Baptist Church Pianist and Organist Mr Karl Fraser will also be featured at the function. Prayers will be done by Senior International Advisory Member and Senior Chaplain to the President and CEO of HECOIN, Rev Dr Robert Daley.
Patron of the event, first female Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, TCI, Hon Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson is thrilled to be part of this event and says “this is a fitting tribute to Dr Clover Jarrett in the music industry and in the Church in particular”. She said that “Dr Jarrett has distinguished herself as Treasurer of the Caribbean Baptist Women’s Union for over 12 years and has also graced her presence playing the piano and organ at many Baptist Churches in the TCI and rehearsed and conducted several combined choirs at Caribbean Baptist Conferences all over the region and in the USA”.
Son of Dr Clover Jarrett, who is President and CEO of Health, Education and Counselling Institute/HECOIN Ambassador Prof Rev Dr Colin O’Neil Jarrett is elated to be involved in planning this event as his mother was a beacon in his life and that of HECOIN. Colin started playing the piano/organ at the tender age of 4 years and by the age of 7, he and his mother were playing both string instruments at Lilyfield Baptist Church in St Ann. Upon his mother’s passing, Colin assumed leadership of HECOIN; which is now in its 33rd year of operation as a premier online training institution in Jamaica, the Caribbean and Beyond.
Other individuals who will participate in the event include HECOIN Scholarship Awardee Phlebotomist Miss Codhi-Ann Blackwood, Dr Deloris Brissett, Dr Wilma Grandison, Dr Michele
Meredith, Rev Dr Stephen Jennings, Rev Luke Shaw, Rev Kenroy Waldo, Mrs Matilda WainWright and Nurse Michelle Smart
Rev Dr Harry and Dr Clover Jarrett have four adult children: Heather, Charmaine, Colin and Dave.
The Musical Feast can be viewed Friday March 24, 2023, 7PM Jamaica Time on either of links below:
www.royalcentralpraiselive.com