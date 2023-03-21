William Knibbs Tops Field at Constant Spring Golf Classic

Former national champion William Knibbs, along with the other golfers in the two-day Constant Spring Golf Classic battled high winds during the tournament but he was able to top the field for a five-shot win over Zandre Roye who was the joint leader at the end of the first day. The tournament was wrapped up on Sunday at the Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston.
Both players scored eight over par 78 on the first day to set the stage for a very competitive final day of golf. Knibbs double bogeyed the first hole and sent down four bogeys by the 11th hole but recovered with two birdies on hole number 13 and 14 while paring the next four holes to close the round on four over par 74. Roye on the other hand started with a birdie but the rest of the round was riddled with errors including a triple bogey, two double bogeys and three bogeys for nine over par 79.
Knibbs’ two-day total of 152 bettered Roye’s 157 by five shots for the win. “It felt great to win today. I was tied for the lead coming into today. (I) didn’t get off to a hot start, double the first hole. (The) first swing went out of bounds so after the first hole today (Sunday) I gave myself a three-shot deficit to overcome which at times I extended to a four-shot deficit between me and Zandre (Roye) but I was able to hold it down towards the end. I played really well on the back-nine. That helped me to narrow the gap.”
Dr. Mark Newnhan 162 (83, 79) grabbed the third spot over last year’s winner Sean Morris who scored 164 after posting 89 and 75 for his two rounds.
President of the Jamaica Golf Association Jodi Munn-Barrow was the only female in the field but she gave a good account of herself with scores of 77 and 76 on day one and two respectivey, for a combined total of 153.
The top performers in the various categories were:
Men & Men Senior 7-12 – Bruce Levy 159 (77, 82), Bruce Lopez 173 (88, 85) and Christopher Carvalho 174 (88, 86).
The Men and Men Senior 13-24 category went to Mitchell Watson – 185 with scores of 86 and 99.
Mike Gleichman 159 won the Men Super Senior 0-12 section over Metry Seaga 164. Ronald Ross 166 copped third place.
Linval Freeman 194, George Wright 197 and Paul Chai Chong 199 were the top three in the Men Super Senior 13 -24.
The Masters category went to Vivian Monteith who posted 183 over the two rounds.
The only junior in the field was Jerone Thomas who competed in the Boys Under 18 category. He posted 184 for his two rounds.