Make-up Artist Murdered in Hanover

March 20, 2023

A make-up artist was fatally stabbed at his business place in Hopewell district, Hanover on Saturday.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Hibbert of Hopewell in the parish.

According to reports, According to police, Hibbert was inside his business around 5:45 p.m. when a man visited him. Both men were later seen in a physical altercation.

Moments later, Hibbert was seen suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. It was discovered that a ratchet knife was used to stab the businessman several times.

He was rushed to hospital, however, he died while being treated.

The police  have now launched a search to capture the alleged suspect who fled the area.

 

