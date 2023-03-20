Make-up Artist Murdered in Hanover

A make-up artist was fatally stabbed at his business place in Hopewell district, Hanover on Saturday.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Hibbert of Hopewell in the parish.
According to reports, According to police, Hibbert was inside his business around 5:45 p.m. when a man visited him. Both men were later seen in a physical altercation.
Moments later, Hibbert was seen suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. It was discovered that a ratchet knife was used to stab the businessman several times.
He was rushed to hospital, however, he died while being treated.
The police have now launched a search to capture the alleged suspect who fled the area.