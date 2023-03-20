Work Continues Under Plan Secure Jamaica

The Government will continue to strengthen the country’s legislative framework under Plan Secure Jamaica.
Plan Secure Jamaica provides a comprehensive and holistic approach to tackling crime and ensuring a safe and secure society.
Making his contribution in the 2023/24 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 16, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Enhanced Security Measures Bill will be tabled in the coming Financial Year.
He further noted that amendments to the Fingerprint Act are being completed for tabling in the coming Fiscal Year.
The Prime Minister informed that a new Offender Management Policy and Corrections Bill are being prepared.
“To further protect our borders, our revenues and economy, we are now updating our Customs Act. Jamaica Customs is now a permanent member of the National Security Council. Through this more strategic cooperation, over 81 weapons have been discovered coming into the country since the start of the year,” Mr. Holness pointed out.
He also said that 247 persons have been charged with illegal possession of a prohibited firearm under the new Firearms Act. The new regime for illegal firearms became effective November 2022.
“We are in the process of passing a New Bail Act,” the Prime Minister further informed.
Additionally, he stated that amendments to the Offences Against the Person Act have been tabled to increase the minimum penalty for murder, and further amendments to align the penalties for associated offences will be introduced soon.
“In terms of public order, we have passed and started implementation of the Road Traffic Act and we are updating the fines under the NSWMA (National Solid Waste Management Authority) Act,” he said.
Plan Secure Jamaica focuses on 10 strategic subject areas. They are violence and crime, gangs and organised violence; public order; community safety; justice; crisis response and resilience; corruption; territorial integrity; cyberdefence; critical infrastructure protection; and economic and environmental security.
In all these 10 areas there are cross-cutting strategies to improve the legislative framework, improve leadership and management of the various responsible agencies, increase funding for capital and human capacity, develop mutually aligned partner support, digitise, integrate technology, and develop local community participation and stakeholder support and ownership.