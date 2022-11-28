Motorcyclist Killed in Vehicular Crash

Motorcyclist Killed: Marvin McLaughlin of Slipe district in St. Elizabeth was killed in a vehicular crash on the Aberdeen main road in the parish on Friday, November 25.

Reports from the Siloah Police are that about 11:00 p.m., McLaughlin was driving his Chopper motorcycle in a southerly direction along the roadway when he collided with a Honda CRV motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction. He was assisted to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car was warned for prosecution.

The Siloah Police are investigating.

