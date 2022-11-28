19-year-old Oniel Forbes Missing, from Clarendon

Oniel Forbes Missing: Nineteen-year-old Oniel Forbes, otherwise called ‘Sun Sun’ a farmer of Howell’s Content in York Town, Clarendon has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.
He has bleached skin, is of slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that Forbes was last seen at a farm in the Portmore area about 6:30 p.m. He has not been heard from since. All attempts to locate him have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oniel Forbes is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.