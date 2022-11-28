Oniel Forbes Missing

19-year-old Oniel Forbes Missing, from Clarendon

Leave a Comment / By / November 28, 2022

Oniel Forbes Missing: Nineteen-year-old Oniel Forbes, otherwise called ‘Sun Sun’ a farmer of Howell’s Content in York Town, Clarendon has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.

He has bleached skin, is of slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Forbes was last seen at a farm in the Portmore area about 6:30 p.m. He has not been heard from since. All attempts to locate him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oniel Forbes is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com