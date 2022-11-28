Charles Johnson Missing

44-year-old Charles Johnson Missing, from St James

Charles Johnson Missing: Forty-four-year-old Charles Johnson, a taxi operator of Lethe, Anchovy in St. James has been missing since Sunday, November 20.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Anchovy Police are that about 10:40 a.m., Johnson was last seen leaving home wearing a yellow-and-red shirt, brown pants and Crocs with white socks. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Charles Johnson is being asked to contact the Anchovy Police at 876-956-4100, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

