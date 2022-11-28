Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Spanish Town, St. Catherine

Firearm and Ammunition Seizure: Four persons who were detained following the seizure of a firearm in the St. Catherine North Division have been charged.
They are;
- Sean Wallace, 41-year-old of Gulf Lane, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
- Bernard Whittle, 49-year-old, a carpenter of Gulf Lane, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
- Zandae Whittle, 19-year-old, a welder of Gulf Lane, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
- A 17-year-old girl of Gulf Lane, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4:00 a.m., on Sunday, November 20, a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Gulf Lane, Spanish Town. During the search of a premises, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. The occupants of the house—three men and a girl—were arrested.
Their court dates are being finalized.