Firearm Seizure in Westmoreland, One Man Charged

November 28, 2022

Firearm Seizure in Westmoreland: Twenty-five-year-old Michail Wright, otherwise called ‘Migs’, a farmer of Pipers Corner, Westmoreland was charged following the seizure of a weapon and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Petersfield community in the parish on Saturday, November 26.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 1:45 a.m., the team was patrolling the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one CZ 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag he was carrying.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.

