Murder in Westmoreland, Suspect Charged

Murder in Westmoreland: Forty-one-year-old Marvin Authurs, otherwise called Baboo, a carpenter of Retreat district in Westmoreland was charged with the Murder of 35-year-old Venesha Hylton, a craft vendor of the same address following a dispute at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Reports from the Negril Police are that about 2:30 a.m., Hylton and Authurs were having an argument when he used a hammer to inflict several wounds to her upper body. She subsequently fell to the ground and became unresponsive.
The Police were alerted and on their arrival, Hylton was seen lying on the floor in a pool of blood. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authurs turned himself in to the Police where he was arrested on reasonable suspicion of murder.
On Friday, November 25, a postmortem examination was conducted which led to Authurs being charged on Saturday, November 26.
His court date is being finalized.