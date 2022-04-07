Mother and Daughter Missing from St Catherine

Thirty-one-year-old Shima Holmes and her 18-month-old daughter Anastacia Dyce both of Allister Avenue, Bridgeport, St. Catherine have been missing since Monday, April 04.

Holmes is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and Dyce is of dark complexion.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Holmes and her daughter were last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shima Holmes and Anastacia Dyce is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

