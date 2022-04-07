Eight-year-old Boy Shot Dead, Father Injured in Clarendon

An eight-year-old boy was shot and killed, and his father injured in Hayesfield district, Clarendon late last night (April 6).

He has been identified as Thomas James Jr, who attended the Race Course Primary School in the parish.

According to reports, both father and son were at a family-run shop near their house around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday when a man arrived and ordered a cigarette. The man then shot the child in the head and his father in the upper body.

They were transported to hospital and where the child was pronounced dead and his father admitted in critical condition.